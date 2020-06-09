Rocket Pool Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for $2.27 or 0.00023181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $23.35 million and $471,819.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $691.54 or 0.07055844 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002538 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00055574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002571 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool is a token. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.