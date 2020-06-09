Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) SVP James E. Thor Sells 40,026 Shares

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) SVP James E. Thor sold 40,026 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.08. 154,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,745. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 62,537 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,051,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,210,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

