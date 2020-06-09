Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RUTH. Raymond James increased their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. CL King initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.13.

RUTH traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. 92,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,892. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $373.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.91. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 35.35% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2,051.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

