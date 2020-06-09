Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

SCHN stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 58,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,791. The firm has a market cap of $483.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 618,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,811,000 after purchasing an additional 71,922 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 680,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 35,547 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 47,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

