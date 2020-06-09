Sequential Brands Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,472 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 13,633% compared to the average daily volume of 18 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQBG traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. 67,533,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. Sequential Brands Group has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 125.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 4,377,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $875,415.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sequential Brands Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Sequential Brands Group worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.81% of the company’s stock.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

