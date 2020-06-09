Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Major Shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr Sells 119,633 Shares

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 119,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $5,626,339.99. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00.

Shares of SWAV stock traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $45.00. 257,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 10.53. Shockwave Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 112.25%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 287.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,143,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 847,901 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 57.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,005,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,530,000 after buying an additional 727,621 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 82.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,324,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,948,000 after buying an additional 599,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,666,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,950,000 after buying an additional 462,475 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

