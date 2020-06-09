Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the quarter. Silicom accounts for about 15.7% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ibex Investors LLC owned approximately 8.06% of Silicom worth $15,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SILC. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 5,326.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 247,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 243,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 25.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 19.6% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 14.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicom alerts:

SILC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicom from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

NASDAQ SILC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.01. Silicom Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.