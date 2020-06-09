Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Director Sells $2,924,252.00 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.51. 2,018,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,028. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.85 and a 200 day moving average of $106.60. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $138.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Argus raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,353,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,522,000 after buying an additional 1,127,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,060,000 after buying an additional 595,282 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 548.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 672,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,139,000 after buying an additional 569,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,573.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 574,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 558,607 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

