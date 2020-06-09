Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz Sells 15,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $683,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $667,650.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Michael Arntz sold 13,558 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $595,874.10.

SMAR stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $45.68. 2,713,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,599. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Smartsheet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Smartsheet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Smartsheet by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,391,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after buying an additional 626,656 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

