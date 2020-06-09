Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI cut its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,665,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 445,018 shares during the period. Smith & Nephew accounts for 2.4% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $274,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 17.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 540.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNN traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $42.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,349. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra lowered their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

