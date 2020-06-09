Social Send (SEND) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Social Send has a total market cap of $224,478.05 and approximately $4.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015082 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003945 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003164 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000672 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

