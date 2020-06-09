Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Position Increased by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319,258 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for 1.8% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 1.11% of Southwest Airlines worth $201,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.01. 26,503,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,103,084. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

