Spendcoin Price Up 9.6% Over Last Week (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $28,953.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $191.12 or 0.01952036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00178076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045162 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00124390 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,193,988 tokens. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.