Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPWH. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.19.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,294. The firm has a market cap of $574.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $13.84.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $246.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.71 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,579.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 38,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

