Stephanie D. Stewart Sells 600 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $8.25 on Tuesday, hitting $108.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,090,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,972. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 65.9% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,355 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 188.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,404 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 105,523 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 260,790 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.86.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.