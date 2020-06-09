Steven G. Bradshaw Sells 10,000 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BOKF traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.46. 271,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,175. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $88.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.72.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BOK Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.18% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.