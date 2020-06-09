Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBBP. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.65.

SBBP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 259,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,305. The firm has a market cap of $190.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 181.82% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBBP. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 1,348.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

