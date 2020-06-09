SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNDE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Northland Securities lowered SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ:SNDE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 3.33. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $23.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDE. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the first quarter worth $981,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S by 410.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 109,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

