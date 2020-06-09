Swift Run Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Swift Run Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 83,869 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 2.0% of Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 695.5% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 122,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.29. 18,989,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,547,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.