Swift Run Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,830 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Swift Run Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group comprises 1.1% of Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after buying an additional 2,214,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,185 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,600,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $760,802,000 after buying an additional 1,252,438 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 202.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,536,000 after buying an additional 447,454 shares during the period. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,012,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 236,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $4,801,071.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,191.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,337,323 shares of company stock valued at $32,933,878. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

