Swift Run Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Swift Run Capital Management LLC reduced its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the period. WSFS Financial accounts for approximately 2.2% of Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Swift Run Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of WSFS Financial worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,717,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,542,000 after purchasing an additional 546,688 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.74. 333,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,970. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.34 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 19.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.