Swift Run Capital Management LLC Takes $729,000 Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Swift Run Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Coca-Cola makes up 1.0% of Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $2,006,996,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 753.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,443,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,891,000 after buying an additional 4,805,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,099,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,172,000 after buying an additional 4,742,103 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $49.00. 16,676,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,289,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49. The firm has a market cap of $214.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

