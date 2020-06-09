Swift Run Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Swift Run Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

MKL traded down $17.65 on Tuesday, reaching $1,031.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,880. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $883.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,061.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.69 and a beta of 0.64. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,029.00.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,453,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora J. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $822.82 per share, with a total value of $822,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,078.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

