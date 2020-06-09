Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price raised by Stephens from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,619,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,253,289. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.65. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In related news, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

