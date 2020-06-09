Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Reduced by united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management cut its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,479 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.5% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 774,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $404,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tesla by 156.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,679 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $111,968,000 after purchasing an additional 130,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,548 shares of company stock valued at $14,992,253 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $9.25 on Tuesday, reaching $940.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,351,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,929,679. The company has a market capitalization of $174.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,056.93 and a beta of 1.14. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $207.51 and a 1-year high of $968.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $797.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $606.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Tesla from $510.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $925.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $576.94.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

