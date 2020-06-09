Thore Cash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $58,103.55 and $57,538.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00473015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012766 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003342 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

