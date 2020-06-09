TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Holdings Increased by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,507,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 382,134 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.08% of TriMas worth $81,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriMas stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 186,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,516. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. TriMas Corp has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $33.07.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.23 million. TriMas had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriMas Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holly M. Boehne acquired 2,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,858.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at $134,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Tredwell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,861.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRS. TheStreet cut shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

