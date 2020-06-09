TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $2,522,100.00 in Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $2,522,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $346,668.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 26th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,324,180.00.
- On Wednesday, April 29th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $1,302,600.00.
Shares of TNET stock traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $58.51. 383,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TriNet Group Inc has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average of $51.46.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,328,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,983,000 after buying an additional 217,867 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,156,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,187,000 after buying an additional 1,144,336 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 1,024,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,596,000 after buying an additional 465,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,301,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,390,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
