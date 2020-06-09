Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $0.59. Tripadvisor posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 211.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tripadvisor.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.63 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Tripadvisor’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.86. 3,201,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $48.47.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $519,541.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,513 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,237,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 120,477 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,172 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 134,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 2,099.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 295,808 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 282,359 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tripadvisor (TRIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.