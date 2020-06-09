Triton International Ltd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

Triton International has a payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Triton International to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Shares of TRTN opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Triton International has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.10). Triton International had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In other Triton International news, major shareholder Global Ltd Bharti sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $2,638,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Germain acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.65 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,466.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,501. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

