united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Makes New Investment in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 136,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,000. SYSCO accounts for approximately 2.7% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,415,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,428. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of SYSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.73.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

