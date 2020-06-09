Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Director Sells $378,500.00 in Stock

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $378,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,945.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of UTI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. 183,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,763. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $244.87 million, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $82.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,606 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 203,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

