Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Receives $204.04 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock worth $8,781,161. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 42,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,889,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,908,914. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.96 and a 200 day moving average of $184.88. The company has a market capitalization of $387.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

