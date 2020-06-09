Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,927,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 320,352 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.56% of Visa worth $1,762,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after buying an additional 1,121,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after buying an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.18.

NYSE:V traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,819,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,908,286. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $387.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

