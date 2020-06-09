Vivek Gupta Sells 8,799 Shares of Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) CEO Vivek Gupta sold 8,799 shares of Mastech Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $186,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vivek Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

On Friday, June 5th, Vivek Gupta sold 28,495 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $589,846.50.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Vivek Gupta sold 10,956 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $216,928.80.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Vivek Gupta sold 6,044 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $109,759.04.

On Thursday, May 21st, Vivek Gupta sold 83 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,452.50.

On Friday, May 8th, Vivek Gupta sold 4,534 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $75,445.76.

On Monday, May 11th, Vivek Gupta sold 10,415 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $190,282.05.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Vivek Gupta sold 3,033 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $50,226.48.

On Monday, May 4th, Vivek Gupta sold 4,326 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $71,595.30.

Shares of MHH stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 195,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,673. Mastech Digital Inc has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $23.00.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mastech Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Mastech Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastech Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $2,272,000.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.