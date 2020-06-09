WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WD-40’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.20. WD-40 reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

WDFC traded up $4.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,669. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $151.16 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60 and a beta of -0.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in WD-40 by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $11,257,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

