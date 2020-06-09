Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Welltower by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.60. 4,256,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,615,480. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.29. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Edward Jones cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

