Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Shares Bought by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 228.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,697 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,549 shares during the period. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd accounts for 4.2% of Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 963,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,915,000 after buying an additional 329,074 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 49.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 102,008 shares in the last quarter.

In other Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $523,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,990. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

