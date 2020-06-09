Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Price Target Lowered to $1.75 at HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Copper and Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

WRN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 305,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,662. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.95.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Copper and Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,727 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Western Copper and Gold worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

