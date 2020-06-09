Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin Sells 4,261 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $112,106.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,270,646.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 11,037 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $306,607.86.

NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $27.27. 52,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $39.96.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WLDN shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Willdan Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

