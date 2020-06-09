X-CASH Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $34,831.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000584 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00054724 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001050 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000080 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 54,655,486,671 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.