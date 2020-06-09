Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.26. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,107. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

In other news, Director Jennifer W. Steans purchased 55,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald H. Janis purchased 7,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $48,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,230 shares in the company, valued at $434,365.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,160 over the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 86,268 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 917,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.