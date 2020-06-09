Zacks: Analysts Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.29). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.62% and a negative net margin of 7,324.48%.

ADAP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

ADAP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 908,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.33. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, Director James Noble sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $4,665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,820.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

