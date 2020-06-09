Zacks: Analysts Expect Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) will report $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Medtronic posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $4.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $5.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Medtronic by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,622,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,525. The company has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average is $104.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit