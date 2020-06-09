Zacks: Analysts Expect Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) will report $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Medtronic posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $4.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $5.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Medtronic by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,622,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,525. The company has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average is $104.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

