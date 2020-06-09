Zacks: Analysts Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $690,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 64,000 shares of company stock worth $1,656,690. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,513. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.94 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

