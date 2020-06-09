Zacks: Analysts Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Equities analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. SYNNEX reported earnings per share of $2.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $13.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share.

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cross Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

In other SYNNEX news, SVP Simon Leung sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,540.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.47 per share, for a total transaction of $714,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,299,980 shares in the company, valued at $378,789,570.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,370,700 and have sold 5,436 shares worth $533,688. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $116.81. The stock had a trading volume of 392,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,405. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit