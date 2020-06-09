Zacks: Analysts Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. SYNNEX reported earnings per share of $2.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $13.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share.

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cross Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

In other SYNNEX news, SVP Simon Leung sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,540.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.47 per share, for a total transaction of $714,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,299,980 shares in the company, valued at $378,789,570.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,370,700 and have sold 5,436 shares worth $533,688. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $116.81. The stock had a trading volume of 392,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,405. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

