Zacks: Analysts Set $7.00 Target Price for Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Shares of Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Priority Technology an industry rank of 55 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 829.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 169,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Southside Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 84,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 247,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. Priority Technology has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $151.01 million and a PE ratio of -5.34.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $96.93 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Priority Technology will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

