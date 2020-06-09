Zacks: Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ashford’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $29.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ashford an industry rank of 64 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, B. Riley cut Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

AINC traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 82,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,960. Ashford has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $41.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

