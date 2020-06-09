Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $540.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to report $540.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $565.60 million and the lowest is $528.50 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $609.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.27 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 46,746 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 42,909 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 29,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPC traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.81. The stock had a trading volume of 729,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,951. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

