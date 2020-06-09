Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.22). Marriott International reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Instinet decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $5.82 on Tuesday, hitting $107.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,005,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,960. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.13. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit