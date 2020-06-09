Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.22). Marriott International reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Instinet decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $5.82 on Tuesday, hitting $107.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,005,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,960. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.13. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

